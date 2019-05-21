SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of observers for Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal

Published: May 21, 2019 12:38:12 PM

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.

Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court, West Bengal, Barrackpore constituency, lok sabha elections 2019, exit poll resultsThe bench, however, granted liberty to petitioner Ramu Mandi, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls. A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.

