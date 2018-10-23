​​​
SC directs Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills within 48 hours

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass this order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".

The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state’s Aravalli area.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours.

The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills.

