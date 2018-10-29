SC directs Central Pollution Control Board to open social media account where citizens can complain

The authorities have predicted that pollution level in the coming weeks would deteriorate further. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Pollution Control Board to open social media account where citizens can complain about pollution in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The move came in the backdrop of multiple reports suggesting rising pollution level across the Delhi-NCR.

To fight the pollution, the apex court has also directed the Delhi Transport Department to make a list of 10 years old diesel vehicles and 15 years old petrol vehicles and upload it on the official website so that they can be impounded.

Last week, Delhi’s air quality was reported very poor as five areas of the national capital recorded severe pollution levels. The authorities have predicted that the pollution level in the coming weeks would deteriorate further.

Among the places that have witnessed the worst air quality are Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Narela, Punjabi Bagh and Rohini. To control the worsening situation, the authorities are taking some measures from November 1 to 10.

According to a PTI report, the CPCB-led task force has recommended a few steps to control pollution during Diwali. Some of the recommendations include shutting down of coal factories and intensification of inspection by the transport department to check polluting vehicles.

The authorities have also issued an advisory asking people to avoid outdoor activities.