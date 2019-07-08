SC to depute CBI, police officers to keep tab on wrongdoings in registry

Published: July 8, 2019 12:11:22 PM

The apex court has also appointed a one man enquiry panel after lawyer Utsav Bains made a sensational allegation that middlemen were active in getting cases listed as per their own wishes.

The Supreme Court has decided to depute senior CBI and Delhi Police officials to curb corrupt practices in its registry. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in his administrative capacity as head of the judiciary, has taken note of allegations of listing of cases out of turn before various benches of the apex court, an official said, on the condition of anonymity. He has decided to appoint senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police, the official said These police officers will be appointed on deputation to keep a tab on suspect listing of cases and other activities of employees and lawyers.

Recently, two members of the court staff were dismissed by the chief justice on the allegation of changing an order in a case related to an industrialist. The apex court has also appointed a one man enquiry panel after lawyer Utsav Bains made a sensational allegation that middlemen were active in getting cases listed as per their own wishes. The panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik.

