SC decision on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification should come first, before EC call on name and symbol, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said that the decision by the Supreme Court on the disqualification of the party’s rebel MLAs should come first and then by the Election Commission on who the original party belongs to.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray also asked why the EC froze the Shiv Sena name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol when it has not been used by the rival Eknath Shinde faction yet.

“The decision on disqualification should come first and then by the Election Commission (which faction Shiv Sena belongs to),” Uddhav said, adding that the apex court will start hearing the matter related to the disqualification of rebel MLAs on a daily basis from February 14.

The Sena was split last June after a rebellion led by Shinde, prompting his faction and the one headed by Uddhav Thackeray to try to stake claim over the party’s name and its symbol.