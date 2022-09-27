scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as Supreme Court judge

According to a statement uploaded on the top court’s website, a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was held on Monday

Written by PTI
Updated:
SC Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as Supreme Court judge
Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta. (Photo source: bombayhighcourt.nic.in/)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court. According to a statement uploaded on the top court’s website, a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was held on Monday.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 26, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as judge of the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

Also read| Apex court seeks govt response on surrogacy PIL

Also Read
Supreme Court, karnataka, karnataka government, bengaluru lakes, bengaluru

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006.He was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.