SC collegium recommends appointment of new chief justices to three HCs, transfer of two CJs

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of three new chief justices while recommending the transfer of the chief justices of two high courts, news agency PTI reported today. The decision was taken at the meeting of the five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on September 28 and made public on Friday.

Led by CJI Lalit, the five-member collegium also comprises Justices DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph.

According to PTI, the collegium has recommended the transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa HC in January last year.

The collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh, the second in the list of judges as per seniority in the Orissa High Court, as its Chief Justice.

The collegium also recommended the elevation of Justice PB Varale of the Bombay High Court as the new Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. If accepted, he would replace Justice Alok Aradhe, who has been the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC since July, as the new CJ.

The collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Magrey is the second senior-most judge in the high court.

Alternatively, the collegium recommended the transfer of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. He would replace Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava who has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC since August this year.

Besides the appointments, the Supreme Court collegium has also recommended the transfer of three high court judges. As per the recommendations, Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of the Uttarakhand High Court is to be transferred to the Jharkhand High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court to Bombay High Court and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of Jharkhand High Court to the Tripura High Court.