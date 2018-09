SC awards Rs 50 lakh compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in espionage case

The Supreme Court today awarded Rs 50 lakh compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for being subjected to harassment in ISRO spy case. The court held that Narayanan was unnecessarily arrested, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty by the Kerala police in the case.

The court also set up a three-member panel headed by its former judge DK Jain to probe framing up of Narayanan in the spy case.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)