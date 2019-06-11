SC awards life term to Birju Salla, first man to be put on National No Fly List; also fines him Rs 5 crore

The Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded life term to a Mumbai man who had created a hijack scare onboard a Jet Airways flight in 2017. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Birju K Salla under the stringent provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act. Salla was also the first man to be booked under the amended law and also to be put on the National No Fly List. Salla had created a hijack scare while traveling in a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight in October 2017 following which he was arrested by the police. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport where the police arrested Salla. The arrest happened after the pilot was alerted about a note which mentioned that there were hijackers and a bomb in the cargo area of the plane. The note was found in the plane's washroom by a cabin crew. Salla confessed that he had prepared the note and placed it in the washroom area, hoping the threat will make Jet Airways shut down its Delhi operations. The motive behind Salla's plan was his girlfriend who works in the airlines' Delhi office. Salla, a resident of Mumbai, had hoped that his girlfriend would return by his side if the airlines shuts down its Delhi operations. After investigation, Jet Airways banned him from flying on board its flights for five years. Then Civil Aviation minister Ashok G Raju had suggested placing Salla on the National No Fly List. As per the revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), a passenger can be considered to be placed under three categories of unruly behaviour. The third category has the harshest provision of punishement and Salla was placed under the third category. Interestingly, Salla was also the first person to be booked under the Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982. Salla is a multi-millionaire jeweller. He has an office in the Zaveri Bazar area of Dadar and owns a flat in a posh locality of Mumbai.