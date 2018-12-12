SC asks ex-judge heading panel on Gujarat encounter cases if he shared report with other members

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 1:39 PM

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked a former apex court judge, who chaired a committee monitoring the probe into the Gujarat encounter cases, whether he had shared his final report with other members of the panel.

supreme court, gujarat, gujarat encounter case, gujarat encountersFormer apex court judge Justice H S Bedi was appointed chairman of the monitoring committee probing encounter cases from 2002 to 2006 in Gujarat by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked a former apex court judge, who chaired a committee monitoring the probe into the Gujarat encounter cases, whether he had shared his final report with other members of the panel. Former apex court judge Justice H S Bedi was appointed chairman of the monitoring committee probing encounter cases from 2002 to 2006 in Gujarat by the Supreme Court. The monitoring committee had submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover in February this year. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was hearing a plea to make the report public.

The Gujarat government has objected to putting it in public domain, contending that it was not clear whether the views expressed in the final report were unilateral of Justice Bedi or he had shared it with other members of the monitoring committee. The bench asked Justice Bedi to give his view on the questions raised to the apex court expeditiously. “Let the chairman confirm to us whether he had shared the final report with other members of the monitoring committee,” the bench said.

READ | Bullet train project: JICA team meets Gujarat farmers opposed to land acquisition

The top court was hearing two PILs on the matter which were filed in 2007 by veteran journalist B G Verghese and poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, seeking a direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI so that the “truth may come out”. Verghese passed away on December 30, 2014.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SC asks ex-judge heading panel on Gujarat encounter cases if he shared report with other members
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition