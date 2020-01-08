SC asks Centre to look into possibility of deploying CISF in courts to check unruly incidents

January 8, 2020

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, perhaps referring to the recent Tis Hazari court complex violence, said "had there been deployment of CISF, the Delhi incident would not have taken place".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to look into the possibility of deployment of a separate cadre of CISF in certain courts to check unruly incidents of violence. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, perhaps referring to the recent Tis Hazari court complex violence, said “had there been deployment of CISF, the Delhi incident would not have taken place”.

Lawyers and police personnel had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here in November last year.
The bench also comprising justice B R Gavai and Surya Kant told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that there should be a separate cadre of CISF which will provide security in certain courts after a decision by the Chief Justice.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing as amicus in the matter, said there may be problem for lawyers and it would be appropriate if the Bar Council of India’s view is also taken in the matter.
The bench then issued notice to the BCI seeking its reply in two weeks.

