As India intensifies efforts to conserve fuel amid mounting geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices, the Supreme Court of India on Friday (May 15) introduced a series of austerity and fuel-saving measures. This development was announced through a detailed circular issued on Friday by Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar following a May 12 Office Memorandum released by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The move comes as several government institutions and departments revisit COVID-era digital practices following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary travel amid the ongoing global energy crisis.

Virtual hearings on key court days

Under the revised arrangement, all hearings scheduled on “miscellaneous days” will now be conducted entirely through video conferencing. The court also decided that matters listed during partial working days, such as summer vacation benches and recess periods, will similarly be heard virtually.

The Supreme Court registry has been instructed to ensure timely sharing of video conferencing links and smooth technical coordination to avoid disruption in judicial proceedings.

Judges encouraged to carpool

Supreme Court judges have agreed to encourage carpooling for official travel in a bid to optimise fuel usage. This shows a push by the Centre urging institutions, companies and citizens to adopt practical fuel-saving practices as global oil prices remain elevated due West Asia disruptions.

Registry staff get partial work-from-home option

The court administration has also approved a hybrid work arrangement for registry employees. According to the circular, up to 50% of staff members in each branch or section will be allowed to work from home for two days a week, while the remaining workforce will continue attending office physically to maintain uninterrupted court operations.

Registrars have been directed to prepare weekly duty rosters, monitor staff productivity and ensure timely disposal of pending work.

The circular also clarified that employees working remotely may be called to office immediately if required for urgent matters. In cases where the work-from-home system affects efficiency or functioning in any department, concerned registrars have been authorised to modify or restrict the arrangement accordingly.

Part of fuel conservation efforts

The Supreme Court said the measures are aimed at improving administrative efficiency while ensuring optimal use of resources during a period of heightened economic uncertainty and energy pressures. Several public and private institutions are now increasingly exploring hybrid work models, online meetings and digital operations once again as concerns over energy imports and fuel availability continue to grow.