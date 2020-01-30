SC allows mining company to transport validly mined iron ore in Goa

In a major relief to mining firms, the apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed mining firms to transport validly mined iron ore from mines in Goa if they have paid royalty to government authorities. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde delivered the judgment on a plea by mining firm Chowgule and Company Private Limited. In a major relief to mining firms, the apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.
The apex court had earlier banned mining and transportation of iron ore in Goa. The bench directed the mining firm to transport the iron ore within a period of six months from today provided it has paid royalty to authorities and has valid license with regard to it.
