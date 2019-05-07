SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel US, Germany and Spain in May

Updated: May 7, 2019 11:42:34 AM

The apex court had in January granted Karti, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

Karti Chidambaram, Supreme Court, Karti Chidambaram abroad trip, INX Media, cbi, US, Germany, Spain, P ChidambaramKarti is facing criminal cases which are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the US, Germany and Spain this month. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said this nod to travel abroad was subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

The apex court had in January granted Karti, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

Also read: Clean chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi; woman says worst fears come true

The top court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation. Karti is facing criminal cases which are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. One of the cases relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

