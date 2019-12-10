SC allows construction activities in Delhi-NCR between these times

The bench said secretaries for environment of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab should also be associated with the high-level committee so that they could sit together and come out with feasible solution on the issue.

In a major relief to the real estate sector, the Supreme Court on Monday partially lifted its ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR and allowed them between 6 am and 6 pm. The order came after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta that the air quality index (AQI) level has improved and thus the ban could be partially lifted subject to criteria stipulated in Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which mandates strict enforcement of rules for dust control for construction activities and closure of non-compliant sites during ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ AQI category days.

However, CPCB was of the firm opinion that no construction should be permitted during 6 pm to 6 am. “Currently, the situation not being severe, CPCB is of considered opinion that partial ban could be in place for construction activities in as much as no construction should be permitted during night time (6 pm to 6 am), the CPCB said in its affidavit. “It is respectfully submitted that daily average PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations have considerably decreased from 364 microgram per cubic metre and 499 microgram per cubic metre on November 15, respectively, to 193 microgram per cubic metre and 323 microgram per cubic metre on December 4 in Delhi. Similar reduction in particulate matter levels was also observed in NCR towns,” it said.

CPCB also stated that “under GRAP, construction activities are stopped if air quality levels reaches severe plus or emergency category i.e when ambient PM2.5 or PM10 concentration value reach 300 microgram per cubic metre or 500 microgram per cubic metre respectively and persists for 48 hours or more.”

The SC, which had on November 4 stopped construction and demolition in Delhi-national capital region (NCR). It had also directed that a high-level committee must be set up to look into the issue and the Delhi government should also inform the top court of the steps taken by it to mitigate the air pollution problem. It had also sought response from states and UTs as to why no penalty should be imposed on them for failing to provide clean air and water to the citizens.

Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni told the bench that in pursuance of the court’s November 25 order, the Centre has constituted a high-level committee, in which IIT experts are also associated, to examine the feasibility of using technology like smog towers to combat air pollution. The panel held its meeting and again scheduled to meet on December 11, he said, adding that a report would be soon submitted to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The bench said secretaries for environment of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab should also be associated with the high-level committee so that they could sit together and come out with feasible solution on the issue.

On stubble burning, the bench asked the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to furnish before it the updated report up to December 11, and posted the matter for further hearing on December 16.