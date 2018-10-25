SC admits fresh plea seeking SIT probe against CBI officials, Rakesh Asthana



The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a fresh petition filed by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan seeking SIT probe against CBI officials including Special Director Rakesh Asthana, reported ANI. This comes a day after CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on a forced leave following the corruption charges. Both the top officers have accused each other of taking bribes and going slow in important investigations.

While the fight between the CBI Director and Special Director was on for sometime, the recent storm came only after CBI booked Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case and arrested DSP-rank officer Devender Kumar who was part of a SIT team headed by Asthana.

Challenging the CBI FIR against him, the Special Director moved the High Court and got a stay from arrest till Friday. In its FIR, CBI has named Ashana for taking a bribe and running an extortion racket in the garb of probes.

Asthana has also been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 crore from a Hyderabad-based businessman through two middlemen to help him in the Moin Qureshi case. Reacting to the charges, Ashana counter alleged that it was not he who was involved in corruption but it was the CBI Director who took the bribe.

CBI Chief Alok Verma has approached the Supreme Court challenging the government’s move to send him on leave. The Court will hear the matter on Friday. After both the officers were sent on leave, the government appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim Director.