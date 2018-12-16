SBI official steals coins worth Rs 84 lakhs from West Bengal’s Memari branch

What’s even more interesting is that Jaiswal took the risk of funding all his accumulated robbed currencies to lotteries.

A senior assistant manager at SBI’s Memari branch in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, Tarak Jaiswal, was arrested on Friday, December 14, for stealing over Rs 84 lakh from the branch. Having worked for eight years at the branch of the country’s biggest lender, 35-year-old Jaiswal would have been the last suspect for a crime like this. Jaiswal’s love for gambling and his position at the bank as a custodian of the currency chest, made it possible for him to drain out such a huge amount from the bank. But, what’s interesting is, he carried out the Rs 84-lakh robbery all in coins, reported Hindustan Times. Considering he stole the highest publicly circulated denomination of coins, Rs 10, it only means he abstracted 8,40,000 coins in the span of 17 months. That brings the number of coins being abstracted to 50,000 every month, or 2,000 every day, assuming he worked for 25 working a month.

Jaiswal was arrested after an annual audit was carried out at the SBI branch in Memari, a town 85 kms away from the city of Kolkata. The auditors, who began the audit on November 27, found a huge amount of coins and currency notes in the bank’s vault and upon detecting a huge mismatch in the stock of coins, they asked the officials to count the coins on November 29. As Jaiswal was responsible for handling the cash at the end of each working day and was also in charge of the currency chest, he became the prime suspect. Sensing his game was over, Jaiswal stopped coming to office even without applying for a leave, which added onto the suspicion of him committing the crime. When the auditors demanded his presence at the branch, Jaiswal sent his wife with the keys to the currency chest.

Regional manager of the bank, Tarun Kumar Saha, lodged a complaint against Jaiswal at the Memari police station after he found a huge number of coins missing from the branch. On Friday, Soubanik Mukherjee, a sub-divisional police officer, went to the bank and asked the branch manager to summon Jaiswal. After hours of grilling, the executive finally broke down and confessed to his crime. On Saturday, he was sent to police custody for five days by a local court.

What’s even more interesting is that Jaiswal took the risk of funding all his accumulated robbed currencies to lotteries. SP, East Burdwan district, Bhaskar Mukherjee reportedly said that Jaiswal spent the entire money on lottery tickets and the police was trying to figure out if he had an accomplice. The report also said that the investigators were still trying to figure out how Jaiswal transported the coins outside the bank. The officers are also grilling the branch officials on why such a huge quantity of coins was not sent to the regional office or the Reserve Bank of India.