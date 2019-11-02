‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok after ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston: Live Updates

Sawasdee PM Modi Bangkok Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community program during his three-day visit to Bangkok today at 6 pm. PM Modi is on an official trip to Thailand to attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit on Sunday. “Sawasdee PM Modi” is a reception organized by the Indian community in Thailand, in close coordination with Indian Embassy in Bangkok. In the Thai language, the word ‘Sawasdee’ is used for greetings and goodbye. ‘Sawasdee’ has its origination from Sanskrit word ‘Svasti’ which means welfare.
Highlights
The Prime Minister will also participate in the 14th East Asia Summit and the 3rd Summit meeting of nations negotiating a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on November 4, 2019. He is also likely to release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.