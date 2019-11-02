‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok after ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston: Live Updates

PM Modi is on an official trip to Thailand to attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit on Sunday. (Twitter image)

Sawasdee PM Modi Bangkok Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community program during his three-day visit to Bangkok today at 6 pm. PM Modi is on an official trip to Thailand to attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit on Sunday. “Sawasdee PM Modi” is a reception organized by the Indian community in Thailand, in close coordination with Indian Embassy in Bangkok. In the Thai language, the word ‘Sawasdee’ is used for greetings and goodbye. ‘Sawasdee’ has its origination from Sanskrit word ‘Svasti’ which means welfare.