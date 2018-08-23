‘Saw myself in Prabhakaran’s children’, Rahul Gandhi on why he was not happy when LTTE chief was killed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, presently in Germany, on Wednesday said that neither he nor his sister Priyanka celebrated when they saw the dead body of LTTE chief Prabhakaran who had killed their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi way back in 1991. Addressing a gathering in Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday, Rahul said that the only way to move forward is forgiveness. He said that they felt the ‘violence inflicted upon Prabhakaran and had impacted others including his children’.

According to Rahul, he had called Priyanka Gandhi in 2009 when Prabhakaran’s death was announced on TV channels and learned that his sister too was not ‘not happy’.

The Congress leader said that he himself is a victim of violence as he saw his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi being assassinated. He said, “The only way you can move forward after violence is forgiveness. There is no other way. And to forgive you have to understand what exactly happened and why it happened.”

“To deal with it is to actually listen and act non-violently. People think this is the weakness. But, in fact this is the strength. My father was killed by a terrorist in 1991. In 2009, I saw the person who killed my father lying in a field in Sri Lanka.

“I called up my sister Priyanka and said that this is very strange, but I am not happy. I should be celebrating that the person who is dead is the person who killed my father. But somehow I am not happy. She said: ‘you are right, I am not happy either’.”

Explaining why he was not happy when his father’s killer was gunned down, Rahul said that he saw himself in Prabhakaran’s children.

“So, I realised, him lying there actually means that there are kids like me who are crying,” he opined.

While Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards at her residence in Delhi on October 31, 1984, her son Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb blast on May 21, 1991, during an election rally in Tamil Nadu. The LTTE had taken the responsibility of the suicide bomb blast.

The Sri Lanka forces had killed Prabhakaran and destroyed his outfit in May 2009, thus bringing an end to the separatist war in the island nation.