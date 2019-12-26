Savitribai Phule quits Congress less than a year after joining it, says her voice not being heard in party

By: |
Published: December 26, 2019 1:23:16 PM

In March this year, Savitribai Phule had resigned from the BJP, accusing the leadership of dividing society. At that time, she was a Lok Sabha MP from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

Savitribai PhuleSavitribai Phule quits Congress.

Congress leader Savitribai Phule on Thursday resigned from the party citing lack of recognition by the senior leaders, news agency ANI reported. Phule had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and joined the Congress.

“My voice is not being heard in the Congress, hence I am resigning. I will float my own political party,” she said.

In March this year, the Dalit leader had resigned from the BJP, accusing the leadership of dividing society. At that time, she was a Lok Sabha MP from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party didn’t field her in the general elections held in April-May this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Savitribai Phule quits Congress less than a year after joining it, says her voice not being heard in party
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will ensure 24-hour water supply in Delhi in next 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
2Furnish wrong names, addresses to oppose National Population Register: Arundhati Roy
3Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at complete farm loan waiver