Savitribai Phule quits Congress less than a year after joining it, says her voice not being heard in party

Savitribai Phule quits Congress.

Congress leader Savitribai Phule on Thursday resigned from the party citing lack of recognition by the senior leaders, news agency ANI reported. Phule had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and joined the Congress.

“My voice is not being heard in the Congress, hence I am resigning. I will float my own political party,” she said.

In March this year, the Dalit leader had resigned from the BJP, accusing the leadership of dividing society. At that time, she was a Lok Sabha MP from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party didn’t field her in the general elections held in April-May this year.