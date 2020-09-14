‘Save your own lives because PM busy with peacock’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi govt as Covid-19 cases near 50 lakh

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over COvid-19 handling. (file pic. IE)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Rahul said that people of India will have to become ‘aatmanirbhar‘ (self-reliant) and ‘save their own lives because the Prime Minister is busy with a peacock.’

Rahul was referring to a video shared by the Prime Minister recently on his social media pages. The 1.47-minute-long video was shared with a poem in Hindi. The video featured the PM feeding grains to peacocks at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

Rahul also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unplanned lockdown and called it a ‘gift of one man’s ego’.

“India’s coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh. Unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man’s ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said “be self-reliant (atmanirbhar)”… which meant “save your own lives” because the Prime Minister is busy with a peacock,” he tweeted.

कोरोना संक्रमण के आँकड़े इस हफ़्ते 50 लाख और ऐक्टिव केस 10 लाख पार हो जाएँगे। अनियोजित लॉकडाउन एक व्यक्ति के अहंकार की देन है जिससे कोरोना देशभर में फैल गया। मोदी सरकार ने कहा आत्मनिर्भर बनिए यानि अपनी जान ख़ुद ही बचा लीजिए क्योंकि PM मोर के साथ व्यस्त हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2020

His tweet came hours after India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh on Monday with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.