‘Save this tweet’: Day after Amit Shah’s rally, Prashant Kishor says BJP won’t cross double digit in Bengal

Prashant Kishor is managing poll strategy of TMC in Bengal. (PTI)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday offered to quit if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “crosses double digits” in upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. His statement comes just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit to the state by holding a mega road show in Birbhum, where a sea of supporters gathered in support of the BJP. Seeing the massive crowd during the road show, Amit Shah said that the number of people present during the yatra showed they had fed up with Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress government. Shah also announced that the BJP will form the next government by winning 200 seats in Bengal.

However, today, Prashant Kishor, who has been managing the election strategy of TMC, said that the BJP will not even cross the double digit. He has also asked people to ‘save his tweet’ if the BJP does any better in the assembly election slated to be held some time in March and April, 2021.

“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space,” Kishor said in his tweet.

Last year in June, Mamata Banerjee had roped in Prashant Kishor to manage election strategy for TMC in West Bengal. He has been credited to have helped many parties win elections in the past. Kishor has worked with BJP, JDU, AAP and now the TMC. Before tying up with TMC, Kishor worked with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.