Save our women! India’s contribution to suicide deaths among females across world increasing, most between 15-39 years, claims study

In a worrying sign, India’s contribution to global suicide deaths among women has increased rapidly. Between 1990 to 2016, around four women in every 10, who took the extreme step, were from India. Among the women who committed suicide in India, 71.2 per cent belonged to the age group between 15-39 years. However, the suicide rates among women in our country has decreased by around 27 per cent between 1990 and 2016, according to Indian Express report.

The shocking data was carried out in paper titled “Gender differentials and state variations in suicide deaths in India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2016,” published in the Lancet Public Health. The report found that while India’s contribution to global suicide deaths among women increased from 25.3 per cent in 1990 to 36.6 per cent in 2016, the age-standardised suicide death rate (SDR) among women in India reduced by 26.7 per cent from 20 per 1 lakh population in 1990 to 14.7 per 1 lakh population in 2016.

If we go through the findings, we come across shocking details. In 1990, India had accounted for 16.4 per cent of the global population and recorded 25.3 per cent of global suicide deaths among women. Twenty six years later, India had 17.8 per cent of the global population in 2016, but contributed 36.6 per cent (94,380) of the 2,57,624 suicides among women.

“Young adults are taking their own lives in alarmingly high numbers, constituting a public health crisis. Suicide ranks first as the cause of death in India in both the age groups of 15-29 years and 15-39 years, as compared with its second and third rank globally in these age groups, respectively,” according to The Lancet paper.

“Married women account for the highest proportion of suicide deaths among women in India. Marriage is known to be less protective against suicide for women because of arranged and early marriage, young motherhood, low social status, domestic violence, and economic dependence,” the paper warns.