‘Save India-Save Constitution’: Amid Citizenship Act protests, Congress announces flag march at all state capitals on December 28

Congress will organise “Save India-Save Constitution” flag marches at all state capitals on December 28. (PTI)

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Wednesday announced that it will organise “Save India-Save Constitution” flag marches at all state capitals on December 28, the party’s foundation day. Informing about the event, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi would hoist the INC flag at party headquarters in Delhi while all senior state leaders and heads of frontal organisations would participate in the march at state capitals, which would be held under the aegis of respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs).

The decision was taken at a meeting of AICC General Secretaries and in-charges on December 16. “…series of flag march is being organised in continuation of the success and the momentum generated by the massive ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at New Delhi. The flag march is aimed at registering a strong protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi – Amit Shah led the BJP government which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women,” Venugopal said in a statement.

INC COMMUNIQUE

Press Statement issued by @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary, AICC pic.twitter.com/dWlPUuBVXZ — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) December 19, 2019

Venugopal also said that the Citizenship Act and police action on protesting students will also be taken up during the flag marches. “Divisive policies of the BJP government like the Citizenship Amendment Act and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens will also be taken up, which are aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues affecting the common people,” the Congress said.

Meanwhile, a series of protests have erupted against the Citizenship Law in various parts of the country. Thousands of protesters have been detained from several cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai. In Delhi, police have detained senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for defying section 144, which has been imposed in some parts of the national capital. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid is amongst the protesters detained by police for protesting against Citizenship Act, near Red Fort. Noted historian Ramachandra Guha has also been detained in Bengaluru.