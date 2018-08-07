Save daughters from BJP MLAs: Rahul Gandhi trains guns at PM Modi on women’s issues

“The ideology of BJP and RSS is that only the men will run this country and if it is anywhere that the women belong, it is at the back,” Gandhi said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked PM Narendra Modi over a range of issues pertaining to the safety and rights of women in the country. Addressing Congress’ Mahila Adhikar Sammelan meet in Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister for keeping mum on women issues. “The PM doesn’t say anything on the incidents of rape… what happened against women in these four years is something which didn’t happen even in last 70 years,” he said.

Training guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh, Gandhi said the two organisation believe in a patriarchal system. “The ideology of BJP and RSS is that only the men will run this country and if it is anywhere that the women belong, it is at the back,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi further said that Congress will support Women’s Reservation Bill if it is brought in the Lok Sabha. “They talk a lot but Women’s Reservation Bill is long pending… Congress told them clearly that the entire party will stand by them the day they decide to pass it… but PM doesn’t say anything,” Gandhi said.

“If they table the Women’s Reservation Bill, we will give them full support but if they don’t, then as soon as Congress party comes to the power we will pass the bill,” he added.

Mounting a stinging attack on the ruling dispensation over cases of atrocities against women, Gandhi said there is a need to save women from BJP MLAs. “They said ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’… we could not understand from whom to save daughter… they need to be saved from BJP MLAs,” Gandhi said.