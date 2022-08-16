Savarkar poster row: Four arrested after man stabbed in Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

Shivamogga news: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed for 48 hours in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after four persons were arrested over the communal riots that broke out over the pictures of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as the ‘Father of Hindutva’ and Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore in the 18th century. On Monday, 20-year-old Prem Singh was stabbed as two communities clashed on Independence Day over Savarkar’s poster.

Four persons including Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25) and Jabiullah were arrested by the police in connection with the incident. The police is yet to reveal the identity of the fourth person. According to the police, the key accused in the case, Nadeem, has been involved in a communal incident from 2016 during the Ganesha procession where he was accused of throwing slippers at the gathering. During the time of arrest, one of the accused, Jabiullah, was shot in the leg as a measure of self defence, ADGP Alok Kumar told the media. The accused are charged under Section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder. The police are currently probing whether the incident is an isolated one or a part of a larger conspiracy.

Shivamogga, Karnataka | Section 144 of the CrPC imposed after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city. Mild lathi charge used by police. Situation tense: Shivamogga Police — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Singh, who was a resident from Rajasthan, was working at a cloth store in Kasturba Road in Shivamogga. According to reports, Singh was stabbed on Monday afternoon while he was taking a stroll in the Gandhi Bazaar area in Shivamogga. He is being treated at a local hospital.

All schools and colleges have been shut and police have been deployed in large numbers to keep the situation under control.



“I request senior members of Muslim community to take action against youth of their community involved in such anti-national activities. If Hindu society rises, then such activities won’t survive,” BJP MLA from Shivamogga ,KS Eashwarappa told reporters after the stabbing incident.