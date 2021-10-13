Savarkar filed mercy petitions before British on Mahatma Gandhi’s suggestion: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said Savarkar's contribution to freedom struggle was maligned by those adhering to certain ideology and the same would not be tolerated anymore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar filed a mercy petition with the British during his incarceration in Andaman jail on suggestion from Mahatma Gandhi. However, his contribution to freedom struggle was maligned by those adhering to certain ideology and the same would not be tolerated anymore, he added.

Asserting that people from the Marxist and Leninist ideology wrongly accuse Savarkar as a fascist, Singh described him as a “national icon” at an event to release a book on him and said he gave the country a “robust defence and diplomatic doctrine”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was also present at the event, said Savarkar was misunderstood because he spoke sternly but argued that had all of India spoken like him, the country would not have faced partition. He also agreed with the idea that roads should not be named after figures such as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The book–Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition—has been authored by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit and published by Rupa publications.

“He was an icon of the Indian history and will remain so. There can be a difference of opinion about him, but to look down on him as inferior is not appropriate and justifiable. He was a freedom fighter and a staunch nationalist, but people who follow the Marxist and Leninist ideology are the ones who accuse Savarkar of being a fascist…,” Singh said, adding that the hatred towards Savarkar is illogical and unplaced.

Talking about Savarkar as a freedom fighter, he said his commitment for freedom was so strong that the British sentenced him to life imprisonment twice.

“Lies were spread about Savarkar repeatedly. It was spread that he filed many mercy petitions for seeking his release from jails…. It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file the mercy petitions…,” the Defence Minister said.

Savarkar was forthright in saying that India’s relations with other countries should depend on how conducive those ties are to India’s security and its interests, irrespective of the kind of government in those countries, he said.

“Savarkar was India’s first military strategic affairs expert in the 20th century, who gave the country a robust defence and diplomatic doctrine,” Singh said.

Discussing Savarkar’s concept of Hindutva, he said the word “Hindu” for him was not associated with any religion and it was linked to India’s geographical and political identity. For Savarkar, Hindutva was associated with cultural nationalism, he added.

“For Savarkar, an ideal state was the one where its citizens were not differentiated on the basis of their culture and religion and therefore, there is a need to deeply understand his Hindutva,” the veteran BJP leader said.

Echoing similar sentiments about Savarkar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said his ideology of Hindutva never suggested to differentiate between people on the basis of their culture and methodology of worshipping the god.

“Savarkar used to say, why do we differentiate? We are the sons of the same motherland, we are brothers. The different methodologies of worship have been the tradition of our country. We have been fighting for the country together,” Bhagwat said.

Underlining that Savarkar was not an enemy of the Muslims, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said he had written many ghazals in Urdu.

Several people talked about Hindutva and unity in the Indian society, it was just that Savarkar spoke about it loudly and now, after so many years, it is being felt that had everyone spoken loudly, no division (of the country) would have happened, he added.