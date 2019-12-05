Trinamool MP says Vikram lander’s crash landing brought ‘bad name’ to country

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy. (File Photo/PTI)

Saugata Roy remark on Chandrayaan 2: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has demanded that the government pull up those responsible for the ‘failure’ of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Roy said the crash landing of Vikram on the moon’s surface had brought a ‘bad name’ to the country. Saugata Roy’s remark drew sharp reactions from the treasury benches with members demanding that he withdraw his statement.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to Roy’s statement and said that the Indian Space Research Organisation has been launded for its moon mission across the world. “How can you describe hard landing as failure,” Sitharaman said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the proceedings when Roy was speaking, also objected to the Trinamool Congress MP’s statement and said that historically India’s space programme has done very well. “The member should know about it,” Lekhi said.

Roy’s remark came just a day after NASA confirmed that Vikram had a hard landing on the south pole of the moon’s surface on September 7. ISRO had lost control with the lander just moments before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.