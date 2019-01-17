Saudi man held at Delhi airport with live bullet

The man was supposed to take a flight to Riyadh via Muscat.

A Saudi Arabian national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag, an official said Thursday. A S Wunaymir T was going through the security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan detected a “bullet-like object” in his luggage, the official said.

“A live bullet round was recovered from Wunaymir’s bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition,” he said. The man was supposed to take a flight to Riyadh via Muscat. A case has been filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official added.