Saudi Arabia ambassador meets PM Modi amid escalated Indo-Pak tensions

The meeting comes a day after tensions between India and its western neighbour escalated after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to IAF targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to New Delhi on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting comes a day after tensions between India and its western neighbour escalated after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to IAF targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory.
An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday. Both sides said they shot down each other’s warplanes.
“Dr Saud Mohammed Al-Sati, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to India met PM,” the PMO said while tweeting a picture of the two.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was in India last week.
Terrorism and extremism are “common concerns” and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them, Mohammed Bin Salman had said after holding “extensive and successful” talks with Prime Minister Modi.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.