‘Satyamev Jayate’: BJP says SC’s Rafale verdict a vindication of Modi govt’s transparent decision-making

Ravi Shankar Prasad (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party today said that the Supreme Court’s order dismissing the review petition seeking a probe into the multi-crore Rafale fighter jets defence deal with France is a testament to the transparent decision-making process of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Coming down heavily on the Congress party and its former president Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul deliberately spread falsehoods for electoral gains.

Hours after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the NDA government on Rafale, the BJP today asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise over his ‘series of lies’. Addressing a press conference, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that in the lowest point in political discourse, Rahul Gandhi had deliberately misquoted the apex court in this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Maintaining that the verdict of the Supreme Court has vindicated the Modi government’s stand, he said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must apologise to the nation for spreading such falsehoods. “Rahul Gandhi lied in the Parliament that the current President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had allowed him to disclose details of the deal. Macron said that he hadn’t said anything like that and Rahul Gandhi was lying,” Prasad said.

Slamming the Congress further, Prasad quoted from the Supreme Court’s order to say that the armed forces must get the latest technology to be stronger and that it was in the interest of the security and sovereignty of the nation.

“On April 29, 2018, he said that the cost of Rafale was 700 crores. In July 2018, it cost Rs 520 crores. On August 10, 2018, he tagged it at Rs 540 crores. On August 11, it was changed to Rs 520 crores again”, he added.

On top court cautioning him today, the minister added, “Rahul Gandhi gave an apology to save himself from contempt proceedings and the court has accepted that by cautioning him. The BJP wants to know about your accountability in the eyes of the people of India. Do you owe something to truth or not?”.

“From roads to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but truth prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in the country and should apologise to the nation”, BJP working president JP Nadda tweeted.