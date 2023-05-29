‘Satyagraha will prevail, not dictatorship’: Wrestlers put brave front as Delhi Police clears Jantar Mantar protest site

After Delhi Police on Sunday cleared all signs of the wrestlers’ month-long stir, taking away all items that the country’s ace grapplers have brought to Jantar Mantar to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual misconduct allegations, Sakshi Malik asserted that the “movement is not over”.

In a tweet after being “released from police custody”, the Olympics medallist said, “We will start our Satyagraha back at Jantar Mantar. In this country, now there will be Satyagraha of women wrestlers, not dictatorship.”

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as protesters, including wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and police personnel shoved and pushed each other. The top grapplers, along with other protesters, attempted to march to the new Parliament building outside which a women’s “mahapanchayat” was scheduled.

Police said that 700 people were detained across Delhi and as many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening, said police.

Opposition condemns ‘reckless behaviour’ of Delhi Police

Even leaders of Opposition parties condemned the action of the Delhi Police, which is under the Union Home Ministry.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he “strongly condemned the reckless behaviour of Delhi Police” towards the country’s ace athletes, who have brought laurels to the nation.

“It’s painful to see how Delhi Police has manhandled and detained our prominent women wrestlers who are seeking justice with democratic ways. I strongly condemn the reckless behaviour of Delhi Police towards our athletes who are the pride of our nation. Our democratic values and ethos has been ashamed today with this act of brutality,” he said in a tweet, also tagging the Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people” on the streets as the “coronation” is over and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is “shameful our champions are treated in this manner”.

All belongings of wrestlers removed from Jantar Mantar

On Sunday, immediately after detaining the protestors, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers, reported PTI.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak claimed the protesters ignored repeated requests and warnings and “wrestled” with police personnel who tried to stop them.

“Today was an important day for the country as the new Parliament building was to be inaugurated and despite warnings and repeatedly urging protesters at Jantar Mantar to not march beyond the protest site, they continued to do so,” he said, adding the behaviour of the wrestlers was “highly irresponsible”.

“The detained protesting wrestlers will not be allowed to continue with their dharna at Jantar Mantar. The entire protest venue at Jantar Mantar has been cleared,” Pathak said.

FIRs registered under several sections

Police also filed an FIR against the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Reacting to the FIR, Sakshi Malik said in a tweet it took the Delhi Police “seven days” to register an FIR against the WFI chief, while it “didn’t even take seven hours” to register an FIR against the protesting wrestlers who were protesting peacefully in the national capital.

“Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its athletes,” she said in a tweet.