Satya Pal Malik’s aide’s residence among 9 locations raided by CBI in insurance ‘scam’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted search at nine locations, including the residence of the former media advisor to ex-Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan in connection with a case of alleged insurance ‘scam’ case in the Union Territory, reported PTI.

The searches come weeks after Malik was questioned by the central probe agency at his residence for about five hours on April 28, in connection with the case, which pertains to the allegations of irregularities in an insurance scheme involving Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance. He had alleged that a bribery attempt to him was made during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

Malik, in October, had claimed that Rs 300 crore bribe was being offered to clear two files including one related to an RSS leader. Later, in March last year, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had said that the allegations were serious and the administration had decided to hand over the case to the CBI.

CBI officials had said that Malik has not been made an accused or suspect in the case.

In October last year, Malik’s statement was recorded after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya.