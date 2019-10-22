Satya Pal Malik says Hurriyat leaders show common people dreams of heaven, then get them killed

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday slammed the Hurriyat and mainstream leaders and alleged that they get common, unassuming people killed by showing them dreams of heaven. Malik said the so-called eminent personalities and the separatist and mainstream leaders have never suffered as their children neither die due to terrorism, not have any of their children been involved in terror activities. He rued that it is only the common men and their families who suffer.

Addressing an event in Jammu, Malik said, “These so-called religious, Hurriyat and mainstream leaders…who call and get people killed…none of them have had one of their children die. None of their children are involved in terror activities. Show common man dreams of heaven and get them killed…This is what has been happening,” Malik said.

The Governor further alleged that “affluent and powerful” people have not only crushed the dreams of Kashmiri youth but also destroyed their lives and urged the people to support the Centre’s efforts to bring about peace and progress in the region.

Malik said after taking charge as the Governor, he directly spoke to 150 to 200 youths and also tried to identify those in colleges and universities who do not stand up for the national anthem.

Malik added that he also spoke to those in the age group of 25-30 years of age, whose dreams have been destroyed and are angry. “They do not want Hurriyat, us or Delhi government or autonomy because they were shown that the way to paradise is by getting martyred,” the PTI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH J&K Governor:Jitne yahan society,religion,Hurriyat aur mainstream leaders kahe jate hain,ye doosro ko call de ke marwate hain,isme se kisi ka bachha nahi mara hai,kisi ka bachha terrorism mein nahi hai. Aam admi ko jannat ka rasta dikhaiye aur marwa dijiye,ye hota raha hai pic.twitter.com/IokFDL4z7X — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

A number of political as well as mainstream leaders have been detained after the Centre’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5. While Jammu and Kashmir is one union territory with a legislature, Ladakh has been carved out as another, without any legislature.

The two union territories will come into being from October 31.

Since the bifurcation of the former state, Opposition has been accusing the government of virtual lockdown of the region, while the Centre has time and again claimed that things are peaceful and that there’s nothing to worry.