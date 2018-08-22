Satya Pal Malik: New JK Governor is a former SP, Congress, Janata Party, BJP member

Satya Pal Malik has been a part of Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Lok Dal (Ajit), Kranti Dal, Janata Dal, Lok Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been a member of a number of political parties which have dominated the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Malik has been a part of Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Lok Dal (Ajit), Kranti Dal, Janata Dal, Lok Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The politician, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, started with former Prime Minister Charan Singh-led Krant Dal. He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 1974 to 1977.

During emergency, Malik is said to have negotiated between Charan Singh and Indira Gandhi, an Indian Express report says. Malik was among the top voices who spoke against dual membership of politicians belonging to Jana Sangh and RSS. This eventually led to the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Malik also had a short stint with Indian National Congress. Later, he became an important part of Janata Dal led by former PM Vishwanath Pratap Singh. Inside the party, Malik was seen as a close aide of Singh along with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Arun Nehru.

During his stint with the BJP, Malik first became a party vice-president and then the Governor of Bihar last year.

The 71-year-old leader has served as the Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism and has held a number of important positions in Central and state governments.

Following his appointment to the post of Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Malik said that winning the people’s confidence is going to be his biggest challenge. Speaking to The Indian Express, Malik said it will be a tough task to perform duties of the governor. His appointment to the chair comes at a time huge unrest amid collapse of BJP-PDP led state government.