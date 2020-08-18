Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor, to succeed Tathagata Roy

Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the new Governor of Meghalaya. He replaces Tathagata Roy.
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. He replaces Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya who completes his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post.
This is Malik’s second transfer within a year. He was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018. He was transferred to Goa in November 2019.
Malik, who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, had earlier served as the Governor of Bihar from September 2017 to August 2018.
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, has been given additional responsibility of Goa. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said that “Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his own duties”.
