Satya Nadella on CAA row: ‘Every country should protect national security, set immigration policy accordingly’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Reuters photo)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella statement on CAA: Hours after reports quoting Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella said that he expressed concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a statement issued by the Indian-origin boss of the tech giant said that every country has the right to define its immigration policy in tune with its interests to protect national security.

Nadella said he hopes to see a India where an immigrant aspire to make it big.

“Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large,” Nadella’s statement posted by the official Twitter handle of Microsoft India said.

Earlier, Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News had quoted Nadella, as saying,”I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.”

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019 and it came into effect on January 10, 2020, which was announced through gazette notification.

The CAA, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution, has witnessed widescale protests across the country since the legislation was approved by Parliament.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly asserted that the amended law is not about taking away anyone’s citizenship.