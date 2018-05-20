Satna shame: Man lynched for alleged cow slaughter in MP; four arrested

As per police, the incident took place at a forest area in Anjar village, about 70 km from Satna.

In yet another incident of hooliganism by alleged gau-rakshaks, a 45-year-old man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, while his friend was brutally thrashed by four people on the suspicion of slaughtering a cow, reported PTI. The police have arrested four accused in the incident.

As per police, the incident took place at a forest area in Anjar village, about 70 km from Satna. Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingerkar said the accused, on getting information that two persons were allegedly slaughtering a cow, reached the spot and allegedly beat one of them to death on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Siraj, while the other person has been identified as Shakeel (35), who was also brutally beaten. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Maiher area, Arvind Tiwari, said they recovered “beef” and carcass of a slaughtered bull from the spot.

He said the deceased was beaten with lathis (sticks). The police reached the spot and rushed the injured person for treatment to a hospital in Jabalpur district a soon as it got the information about the incident, Tiwari said.

The police have arrested four persons — Pawan Singh (35), Vijay Singh (26), Phool Singh (36) and Narayan Singh (28) — in connection with the incident. Speaking on the incident, Rewa Range Inspector General of Police Umesh Joga said about 400 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area following the incident.