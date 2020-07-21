  • MORE MARKET STATS

Satish Poonia condemns Ashok Gehlot for his language

By: |
Published: July 21, 2020 9:44 AM

''It is unfortunate the chief minister is using this kind of language. It is their infighting but they are blaming BJP for it,'' he said.

Satish Poonia, BJP Rajasthan president, Ashok Gehlot, rajasthan crisis, rajasthan cm, latest news on ashok gehlotHe said the government work is suspended and people are suffering but the government is not bothered about it. (PTI photo)

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Monday condemned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his choice of words for his party leaders, saying this shows he and his government is “morally weak”. ”It is unfortunate the chief minister is using this kind of language. It is their infighting but they are blaming BJP for it,” he said.

He said the government work is suspended and people are suffering but the government is not bothered about it.

He said it is like an “indirect emergency” in Rajasthan. Responding to chief minister’s allegations that Poonia and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore recently went to Delhi secretly, Poonia said he keeps on going Delhi for party related work but he did neither go to Manesar nor he met any dissident Congress MLA.

