Satara violence: Situation under control, internet likely to be restored today

The situation was under control in the Satara district of Maharashtra even as police teams continued to be deployed across the district following the communal violence in which one person was killed and around 20 including 10 police personnel were injured on Sunday night.

The internet, which was suspended on Sunday, is likely to be restored on Wednesday following a review of the situation, Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Satara district police on Tuesday announced that they have launched a community-based social media monitoring mechanism. Officials said that under this initiative, a committee of local residents comprising members of all communities will be formed for each of the 31 police stations in the district which will help police monitor the social media sphere.

Satara violence

One person identified as Nurul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar, 32, was killed in the communal violence in Pusesavali village of Satara district on Sunday night following some alleged objectionable posts on social media.

At least 20 others, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the violence that took place at around 9.30 pm. The deceased is survived by his wife, who is six months pregnant, his father, a teacher at a local Urdu medium school, and mother, who retired as a nurse at a government hospital in the area.

Within hours after the incident, prohibitory orders were enforced across the district and internet services were suspended. A bandh was also observed in the village and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police who had said they had taken into custody 23 persons in the case, revised the number of arrests to 19 on Tuesday saying that four persons were released after their involvement was prima facie ruled out.

“We have continued police deployment across the district as a precautionary measure. The situation is peaceful and is being closely monitored. We will be restoring the internet services on Wednesday after a review of the situation,” Satara District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express on Tuesday.