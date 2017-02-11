Sasikala vs Pannerselvam: Top 10 developments till now

In a letter to Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao, Sasikala questions delay in oath ceremony. (ANI)

The political tug of war between Sasikala Natarajan and O Pannerselvam refuses to get over. Since the chief minister’s revealed that he resigned as chief minister of Tamil Nadu under pressure, there is a continuous crisis in the state, with both groups of the camps expressing confidence to form government in the state. Yesterday DMK leader MK Stalin also expressed hope that Governor Vidyasagar Rao would act quickly so that the democracy is saved in the state. Senior party leader Madhusudanan had left the Sasikala to join Pannerselvam camp same day. Here are the top 10 developments of the day so far:

1) In a letter to Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao, Sasikala questioned delay in oath ceremony.She also sought appointment with him to prove majority.

2) In her letter, Sasikala tells Rao she believes he will “act immediately to save” the sovereignty of the Constitution and democracy.

3) Amma has given me 1.5 crore party brothers and sisters. When they are with me,the sinister intentions of many will not harm me: Sasikala was quoted by ANI as saying.

4) Amma is showing us betrayers of our party; people who think they can separate our party that has 1.5 cr ppl will only face defeat: Sasikala said.

5) State minister K Pandiarajan extended his support for O Pannerselvam. After meeting the chief minister he said that he had come to support Panneerselvam and the only aim is to keep the party united.

6) Am confident all leaders who care about Tamil people will come and join our camp: O Panneerselvam.

7) AIADMK Members of Parliament PR Sundaram, Ashok Kumar offered support to O Panneerselvam earlier in the day.

8) Stones pelted at media persons by alleged AIADMK workers outside resort where AIADMK MLAs are lodged in TamilNadu.

9) Yesterday there were reports that the governor in his report to the Centre had said that Sasikala cannot be called to take oath, which was rejected by Raj Bhavan. Governor’s PRO came out with a statement later that no report was sent.

10) Yesterday DMK leader MK Stalin also met the governor and submitted memorandum regarding establishment of a government in Tamil Nadu.