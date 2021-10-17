Sasikala unveils plaque naming her AIADMK general secretary at MGR Memorial in Chennai

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that Sasikala had no right to hoist the AIADMK flag or use the party name and claim herself as general secretary.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday visited the MGR Memorial in Chennai where she hoisted the party flag and unveiled a plaque identifying herself as the General Secretary of the party. This comes a day after she visited the memorial of late party chief J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking after the event, Sasikala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that it was now time to be united for the “sake of party and welfare of people”.

Responding to Sasikala unveiling a plaque naming her as the general secretary of the party, senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that she had no right to hoist the AIADMK flag or use the party name and claim herself as general secretary.

“If Sasikala claims herself as general secretary of AIADMK then it’s against the court’s order,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Saturday, she paid homage at the mausoleum of former party supremo J Jayalalithaa and cryptically remarked that she has ‘unburdened’ herself and the party has a bright future.

Sasikala, who made a public appearance after months was welcomed by a large number of her supporters who chanted slogans like “Puratchi Thai Chinnamma” (Revolutionary mother, the younger mother) and ‘Kazhaga Kaval Theivam’ (Guardian angel of the party) and ‘Thiayaga Thalaivi’ (Leader of sacrifices). Her supporters also visited her at her T Nagar residence here and reiterated their support.

On her visit, much publicised by her supporters, Jayakumar said it was of no significance as she neither enjoyed the support of party workers nor the people.

The AIADMK leader said Sasikala and her clan are a ‘rejected’ lot and their attempt to create ‘confusion’ and derive mileage to ‘take control’ of the party would remain a daydream.

On Sasikala’s visit, political commentator Sumanth Raman told PTI, “this might may be a formal way of announcing a gradual return to politics. Now, it looks like she may want to make a political comeback. But I don’t know how successful it will be.”