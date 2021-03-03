Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa’s “gold rule”

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday announced “she will stay away from politics,” but would pray for the “golden rule” of the late party supremo. In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged “true supporters of Amma” to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa’s “golden rule continues.”

“I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,” she said in a statement. She appealed to Jayalalithaa’s “true supporters” to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent “common enemy”, DMK, identified as “evil force” by the late chief minister, from coming to power.

compare part

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.