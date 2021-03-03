  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa’s “gold rule”

By: |
March 3, 2021 10:29 PM

"I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," she said in a statement.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday announced “she will stay away from politics,” but would pray for the “golden rule” of the late party supremo. In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged “true supporters of Amma” to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa’s “golden rule continues.”

“I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,” she said in a statement. She appealed to Jayalalithaa’s “true supporters” to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent “common enemy”, DMK, identified as “evil force” by the late chief minister, from coming to power.

Related News
compare part

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sasikala says she will stay away from politics to pray for Jayalalithaa’s “gold rule”
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Use of PM’s photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI official
2“Ball is in DMK’s court,” says TN Cong chief K S Alagiri on seat sharing
3Explosives scare near Ambani’s house: ACP to head probe team