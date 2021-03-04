Sasikala bids goodbye to politics ahead of Tamil Nadu Election 2021; urges Jayalalithaa’s true supporters to work unitedly

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Sasikala was a close confidante of late Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

Just around a month before Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls for the 234-member assembly, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has announced her retirement from politics. In a sudden announcement, she urged Jayalalithaa’s true supporters to work unitedly to defeat the common enemy DMK led by MK Stalin. Sasikala, who was released from Bengaluru prison after completing her four-year jail term in an assets case, also wished for the establishment of the Amma’s golden rule in the state.

“I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,” Sasikala said in a statement.

Her announcement is a u-turn from her earlier statement as she took up the legal battle aggressively to regain the reign of AIADMK after her release from jail. She had termed the move to expel her from AIADMK as illegal. In fact, the car used by her had an AIADMK flag symbolising her return to state politics. Sasikala had returned to Chennai on February 8 showing a clear intention to engage in active politics.

“Amma’s true supporters should work unitedly as siblings in the coming elections to ensure the golden rule of Puratchi Thalaivar (AIADMK founder late CM M G Ramachandran) and Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader) continues even for over another 100 years in lines with Puratchi Thalaivi’s desire,” PTI quoted her saying.

Her return had made the political equation in the state very interesting ahead of the April 6 elections. It’s yet not clear what caused her to announce the retirement from politics all of the sudden.

Sasikala was a close confidante of late Jayalalithaa. In her statement, Sasikala also said that despite being associated with Jayalalithaa for a long time, she never yearned for power or authority. She said that she is still the same sister who once implemented Amma’s thoughts. She said that she will be ever indebted to Puratchi Thalaivi and the people of Tamil Nadu.