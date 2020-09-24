Sasikala requests Bengaluru prison not to reveal details of her release, suspects political vendetta

VK Sasikala

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala, serving a four year-term in a corruption case, has asked the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison not to reveal information related to her imprisonment and release date to any one.

Sasikala in a letter dated September 19 to the prison Superintendent requested not to entertain any kind of application from third parties under the RTI Act seeking details about her. She said that third parties file those applications for gaining publicity and also due to political vendetta.

“The oblique motive of some applicants is to complicate my lawful release at the right time,” the letter read.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison, was convicted and sentenced in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disporportionate assets case.

According to reports, Sasikala coud release on January 27, 2021, provided in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the court. If the fine is not paid, Sasikala will probably be released on February 27, 2022.

Sasikala cited the Ved Prakash Aryavs’ case where the jail authorities denied providing information of undertrial prisoners as well as convicts.

“In a similar matter Ved Prakash Aryavs, an applicant under RTI had sought certain information related to an undertrial prisoner detained at Tihar Jail. The Public Information authorities denied providing such information stating that details of under trial prisoners as well as convicts are personal and any revelation of the identity of the same is barred under section.8(1)(j) of the RTI act. The Central information concurred with the stand of the said Public Information Officer and upheld the decision of the said PIO by referring to the Honb’le Supreme Court‘s view that the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right,” her letter said.

“Thus, furnishing any information regarding my imprisonment and other details may lead to intrusion into my privacy,” it added.