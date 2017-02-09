Sasikala Natarajan played ‘dirty politics’, instigated several ministers to declare her as CM: O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam also informed that post former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala’s camp wanted the former to take charge as the Chief Minister and wanted Madhusudan to be the general secretary of the party. (PTI)

Hitting back at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan for calling him a ‘traitor’, acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday accused the former of playing ‘dirty tricks’, adding that she instigated several ministers to give interviews to declare her as the chief minister. “Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, she instigated several Ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM. It is Sasikala who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of Chief Minister. If she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy,” said Panneerselvam who was accompanied by senior AIADMK leader Madhusudan.

Panneerselvam also informed that post former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala’s camp wanted the former to take charge as the Chief Minister and wanted Madhusudan to be the general secretary of the party.

“After Amma died, they (Sasikala camp) said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary. I agreed to become the Chief Minister only when they said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary,” he added.

Panneerselvam further said that Madhusudhan was threatened and pressurised to not take up the post.

“Our senior leader Madhusudan was threatened and pressurised, even after that he stood alone to safeguard party. We welcome him,” he added.

The Chief Minister declared that Madhusudhan would be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam later read an apology letter of Sasikala written to Jayalalithaa after she was sent out of the Poes Garden in 2012.

In that letter, he claimed that Sasikala had no desire to be in politics.

“All those that Amma said she shouldn’t be in touch with are with Sasikala at Veda Nilayam. And she’s calling me a traitor! Who’s playing a drama,” he said.

Panneerselvam will meet Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at 5 p.m. in Raj Bhavan today, and later Sasikala would meet the Governor at 7 p.m.

A meeting between Sasikala and senior AIADMK leaders is currently underway at the Poes Garden to decide the next course of action.