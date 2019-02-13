Sarojini Naidu birthday: 11 facts about ‘Nightingale of India’ as nation observes her 140th birth anniversary

She was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. (File/IE)

Sarojini Naidu birthday: As the country observes the 140th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, also known as Nightingale of India, we remember the role of women in building an India that it is today. Naidu was an example who played a prominent role in the freedom struggle as well as in promoting women rights.

She was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad and was the daughter of Dr. Aghornath Chattopadhyaya, a scientist, and Varada Sundari Devi, who was a Bengali poetess. Her father was a prominent member of the Indian National Congress in Hyderabad and had founded the Nizam College of Hyderabad.

As India remembers this great leader and poet, here are some facts about Sarojini Naidu:

1) Naidu was one of the members of the constituent Assembly, thus contributed as the founding pillars of Indian democracy through a written and well-thought Constitution.

2) Naidu’s father wanted her to become a scientist or a mathematician but she was more interested in poetry and at a very tender age Naidu wrote her first poem named ‘The Lady of the Lake’, which was thirteen hundred lines long.

3) The ‘Nightingale of India’ won literary acclaim for her collection of poems.

4) She appeared in the Hindi version of Meera 1945 to introduce MS Subbulakshmi to the North Indian audience.

5) Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India. She became the governor of the Uttar Pradesh.

6) Naidu was also part of the Round Table conference held in 1930 along with Mahatma Gandhi.

7) Naidu was a multilingual and used to give her speech in English, Hindi, Bengali or Gujarati. Speaking in English in London’s Assembly, she had mesmerized the audience present there.

8) Naidu’s efforts at acquiring freedom for the country had landed her in jail twice, first during the civil disobedience movement and then again during the quit India movement.

9) Naidu’s first volume of poetry, The Golden Threshold (1905), was followed by The Bird of Time (1912), and in 1914 she was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

10) Sarojini Naidu was married to Govindarajulu Naidu at the age of 19.

11) In the year 1949, Sarojini Naidu left for her heavenly abode, leaving behind her mark as a woman of dignity and integrity.