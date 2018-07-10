Sardar Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’, world’s tallest monument, on track for October 31 inauguration, says Gujarat government

The ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s largest statue dedicated to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated on October 31 this year to commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of India’s first Home minister, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has claimed. Almost 70% of the monument’s work which stands 182 m from the ground and 240 m from the river base of Narmada, has been completed.

Once open for the public, the statue located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada river, will be the tallest statue in the world. According to a report in India TV, the work on the core wall of the structure is over and the steel framing is near its completion. The bronze sheets to be pasted in the monument is in the third stage. It said that all works related to glass and fabrication are almost complete.

The CM visited the site at Kevadia colony in Narmada on Sunday to inspect the progress of work and claimed that the statue will be inaugurated in the next 100 days. Rupani said that the Gujarat government’s motto is to make the world aware about Patel’s valuable contribution in uniting India.

“The man who united India… the previous governments never gave him importance. His work should be made to known to the world. The Prime Minister had stated this project with this motive… the statue will be inaugurated on October 31,” he said.

Rupani was accompanied by Chief Secretary J N Singh and officials of the SSNNL and Narmada district administration. The team visited Sadhu Bet, 3.5 km downstream the Narmada dam, the site where the 182-meter tall statue is under construction, The Indian Express reported.

Visited The 'Statue of Unity' site to take stock of the project. The 182 mt tall monument being erected near the Sardar Sarovar Dam will provide visitors a meaningful experience that both educates & entertains, by focusing on Sardar Patel's personage, life, and accomplishments.

Modi had on October 31, 2015, laid the foundation stone of the statue as the CM of Gujarat. However, the work on the project started in December 2015.

The India TV reported that a separate memorial is also being set up near the structure where one can get glimpses Patel’s works. The bridge which connects the monument, located on Sadhu Bet island, to the river bed, enabling visitors reach the statue is also near its completion.

The core wall will have facilities like lifts and stairs which will take visitors to the upper portion to the statue. SSNNL officials said that there are clear instructions to esnure that all construction is finished by mid-October to allow the government sufficient time to prepare for a grand October 31 inauguration ceremony.