Sardar Patel was right, Jawaharlal Nehru wrong on Jammu and Kashmir: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the country’s first Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was right in his approach on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong. Speaking to reporters at a press meet in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Prasad that by scrapping Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed immense courage and corrected the historical blunder committed by Nehru.

“I want to say that in Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel was right and Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong,” he said.

“It (Article 370) was a historical blunder committed (that time) and (by scrapping the special status) Narendra Modi as our PM, showing immense courage, corrected that historical wrong,” Prasad added.

He said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 is in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also for the country. He also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his strategic planning and execution of the decision.

The BJP leader claimed that the situation in the border state was fully under control and not a single bullet has been fired ever since the state’s special status was scrapped. He noted that the entire world, including major countries like the UK, USA, Russia and France have appreciated New Delhi’s step. Even China did not openly raise its objection against India over this issue, he said.

The Law Minister also blasted that Congress party for its stand on the issue, saying he could not understand what was the opposition’s stand on Kashmir.

The Modi government had on August 5 scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Congress party had opposed the decisions in the Parliament even as a few non-NDA parties voted in favour of the Modi government.