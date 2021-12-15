Sardar Patel death anniversary: PM Modi, Union Ministers pay tribute to Iron Man

PM Modi, along with several Union ministers, paid tribute to India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Union ministers, paid tribute to India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday.

Stating that the country will forever be grateful to Patel, PM Modi said, “Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills, and the untiring efforts to unite our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the “architect of unity and integrity” of India. “Every moment in the life of Iron Man Sardar Patel, the wonderful architect of unity and integrity of the country who resides in the heart of every Indian, was dedicated to awakening the spirit of one nation in India. His thoughts will always guide the country. Salutation at the feet of such a great Yug Purush and national pride,” he tweeted in Hindi.

हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले देश की एकता व अखंडता के अद्भुत शिल्पी लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण भारत में एक राष्ट्र का भाव जागृत करने हेतु समर्पित रहा। उनके विचार सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे।



ऐसे महान युगपुरुष व राष्ट्रीय गौरव के चरणों में कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/OkW7sRK57p — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Patel “provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement.” “Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his punyatithi. His courageous efforts towards uniting India into one strong entity continue to motivate millions across India. He also provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement,” he tweeted.

Vallabbhai Jhaverbhai Patel or Sardar Patel was one of the most important political figures of India. A political activist and lawyer, Patel was instrumental in unifying the country and helped bring together disjointed territories after the country’s painful partition. He also played a primary role in the merger of more than 560 princely states with the Union of India after independence.

Often called the ‘Iron Man of India’, Patel served as India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister.